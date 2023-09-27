2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 125

THE USA IS BANKRUPT – THEY JUST FORGOT TO TELL ANYONE!

Our theme today is the Economic Crash. It is starting, it is here. The future has become the present. What was once just a Conspiracy Theory is now Fact, and we have the Facts to prove that. The time for preparing is quickly running out. Just wait till it becomes official, then the people will really panic, and things will plummet faster and farther.

This is what’s up: Inflation is up, bankruptcies are up, credit card delinquencies are up, the deficit is up, and the MMRI is up into the Red Zone. In the words of Greg Mannarino we have reached Maximum Debt Saturation. The last up, is time is just about up.

This is what’s down, access to credit is down, jobs are down, existing home sales are down, and China is crashing down to name a few things.

And of course, when all else fails, they take you to war.

Here is hope. I don’t know the future, but I know who holds the future. Get close to God, he can make a way where there appears to be no way, re-emphasize family and friends and community and prepare the best you can. Here comes the lemons so it’s time to make lemonade.

Be a leader. Be ready to offer hope and solutions to your loved ones. Do as much good as you can, for as many as you can, for as long as you can. Be blessed and be a blessing to others.