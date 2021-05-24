© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scandalous: The Making of a Georgetown Public Scandal
Follow
0
Share
Report
248 views • May 24, 2021
Deleted from VIMEO...Now on Brighteon UNCENSORED...What is going on in Georgetown County??? Be there tomorrow night for the 3rd reading and final vote. See what unfolds. 5:30 pm at Howard Auditorium, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown, SC 29440.
This is a citizen journalist investigative teaser video protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment.
Sources
https://www.tidelandshealth.org/discover/our-board-of-trustees/
http://georgetowncountysc.org/303/Louis-R-Morant
https://gabnewsonline.com/ethics-commission-says-morant-should-recuse-himself-from-tidelands-property-p4966-90.htm
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/04/27/nearly-residents-raise-concerns-about-proposed-tidelands-health-hospital-socastee-area/
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/05/07/planning-commission-gives-stamp-approval-tidelands-healths-proposed-socastee-hospital/
This is a citizen journalist investigative teaser video protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment.
Sources
https://www.tidelandshealth.org/discover/our-board-of-trustees/
http://georgetowncountysc.org/303/Louis-R-Morant
https://gabnewsonline.com/ethics-commission-says-morant-should-recuse-himself-from-tidelands-property-p4966-90.htm
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/04/27/nearly-residents-raise-concerns-about-proposed-tidelands-health-hospital-socastee-area/
https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/05/07/planning-commission-gives-stamp-approval-tidelands-healths-proposed-socastee-hospital/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.