Two Gay Androids Stand Up (Finland Prez Stubb & NATO Rutte)

(More about this rail sabotage reporter mentioned, in video with Polish PM before this one. - Cynthia ... oops still waiting, hasn't processed yet)

Adding:

Open Your Wallets Eurobros, Ursula Said So...

The European Commission has told EU governments that Ukraine will need €135.7 billion for the next two years of war — and that Europeans will have to find the money themselves or take on joint debt if they fail to push through a “reparations loan” based on frozen Russian assets, Financial Times reports.

The funds must be secured by April 2026.

In a letter cited by Reuters, Ursula von der Leyen outlined three options:

➡️direct grants from EU member states;

➡️a limited-recourse loan funded through EU borrowing;

➡️a similar loan tied to the remaining cash from immobilized Russian assets.

Given the urgency and the need to start payouts by mid-2026, Brussels says any option would be temporary and transitional. These mechanisms can also be combined — grants and EU borrowing could serve as stopgaps until the bloc’s next long-term budget takes effect in 2028.

Several states — including Belgium, the main custodian of Russian funds, as well as Hungary and Slovakia — oppose using Russian assets as collateral.





@DD Geopolitics