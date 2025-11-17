© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Gay Androids Stand Up (Finland Prez Stubb & NATO Rutte)
(More about this rail sabotage reporter mentioned, in video with Polish PM before this one. - Cynthia ... oops still waiting, hasn't processed yet)
Adding:
Open Your Wallets Eurobros, Ursula Said So...
The European Commission has told EU governments that Ukraine will need €135.7 billion for the next two years of war — and that Europeans will have to find the money themselves or take on joint debt if they fail to push through a “reparations loan” based on frozen Russian assets, Financial Times reports.
The funds must be secured by April 2026.
In a letter cited by Reuters, Ursula von der Leyen outlined three options:
➡️direct grants from EU member states;
➡️a limited-recourse loan funded through EU borrowing;
➡️a similar loan tied to the remaining cash from immobilized Russian assets.
Given the urgency and the need to start payouts by mid-2026, Brussels says any option would be temporary and transitional. These mechanisms can also be combined — grants and EU borrowing could serve as stopgaps until the bloc’s next long-term budget takes effect in 2028.
Several states — including Belgium, the main custodian of Russian funds, as well as Hungary and Slovakia — oppose using Russian assets as collateral.
@DD Geopolitics