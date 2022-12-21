American Rapper and Activist Help the NFSC Shed Light on the Truth

https://gnews.org/articles/608658
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Rapper Eto and activist Aggie: The persecution of Mr. Miles Guo in the U.S. is unfair. We need to help the NFSC shed light on the truth and the corruption of the CCP and its lackeys, which must be stopped.
