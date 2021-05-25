© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Altman responds after bishop dismisses him from parish
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • May 25, 2021
In a powerful sermon this past Pentecost Sunday, Father James Altman revealed that Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin has asked him to resign.
To financially support Fr. Altman, please visit LifeFunder.com. LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.
Also, please show your support for Fr. Altman at https://lifepetitions.com/petition/stand-with-priest-who-faces-church-penalties
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
To financially support Fr. Altman, please visit LifeFunder.com. LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.
Also, please show your support for Fr. Altman at https://lifepetitions.com/petition/stand-with-priest-who-faces-church-penalties
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.