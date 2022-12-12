Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pride Versus Humility.
Proverbs 11:2 (NIV).
2) When pride comes, then comes disgrace,
but with humility comes wisdom.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The first recorded sin is Pride,
a Cardinal sin, originated by Satan.
Humility, a virtue, results in Wisdom.
Replace "Pride" with "Gratitude";
and "Proud" with "Grateful".
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9ewu84
#pride #comes #disgrace #humility #wisdom
