VaxClot Survey: 7 out of 10 Embalmers See HUGE White Fibrous Clots. ZeeeMedia.com

These are not normal clots. They initially showed up in 2020 and showed up in masses in 2021.These are tough, white fibrous clots with the texture of calimari. These are NOT regular blood clots that look like and have texture of grape jelly. These are NOT yellow chicken fat type of clots that tear easily.
FULL SHOW Major Tom Haviland - SHOCK Data!!! 7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots! https://rumble.com/v270qwu-major-tom-haviland-shock-data-7-out-of-10-embalmers-confirm-huge-strange-cl.html
Maria Zeee Channel: https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.