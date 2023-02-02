VaxClot Survey: 7 out of 10 Embalmers See HUGE White Fibrous Clots. ZeeeMedia.com

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These are not normal clots. They initially showed up in 2020 and showed up in masses in 2021.These are tough, white fibrous clots with the texture of calimari. These are NOT regular blood clots that look like and have texture of grape jelly. These are NOT yellow chicken fat type of clots that tear easily.
FULL SHOW Major Tom Haviland - SHOCK Data!!! 7 out of 10 Embalmers Confirm HUGE Strange Clots! https://rumble.com/v270qwu-major-tom-haviland-shock-data-7-out-of-10-embalmers-confirm-huge-strange-cl.html
Maria Zeee Channel: https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee