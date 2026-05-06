5.6.26 - The Time to Unite is NOW!

Did your candidates win all their races on Tuesday? Probably not. Hard to make a clean sweep, right? Well guess what: It doesn't matter if your first choice won. The job at hand now is to reach out to those who DID win and pledge your support to help them defeat their Democrat opponents in November! It is Our Time! If you volunteered for a candidate who lost...then volunteer now for the one that won! it will take ALL OF US to keep Ohio red from Columbus outward, and to hold off the Democrats' attempt to steal control of Washington--and the nation! Let's strategize together!



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