The failed attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Snegirevka

In the Snegirevsky direction, the enemy could not advance. Under heavy fire from the DPR fighters, the Nazis suffered heavy losses among the militants and equipment. Trophies have been taken.

Cynthia: I don't know if the following message has anything to do with this video, but it followed after with an update on Ukrainian military wounded. Many areas and many wounded.

*Ukrainian doctors doubt whether it was worth arranging an offensive at such a cost.

The head of the intensive care unit, where the wounded are being treated, told The Wall Street Journal that the military had given him a week's notice of the attack, stoking hopes of an early victory.

“But when they began to bring in such a large number of wounded, then, frankly, I felt sorry for them and I began to wonder if it was worth doing at such a price,” the doctor said. - I dont know. There is no right answer here."

The doctor said he felt on the verge of a breakdown as he dealt with more soldiers than at any time since the first weeks of the war.



