Quick vaginal hysterectomy and laparoscopic view

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Quick flawless and exemplary vaginal hysterectomy! Basic educational steps for vaginal hysterectomy technique. Credits to expert Indian Gynaecologist Dr. Purohit.
Vaginal hysterectomy is faster, painless, with minimal blood loss, no scars, zero complications, less antibiotics, less anaesthesia medications, increased patient satisfaction, next day hospital discharge, less costs! All gynecologists should be performing 95% of their hysterectomies vaginally, according to international medical guidelines!
https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/committee-opinion/articles/2017/06/choosing-the-route-of-hysterectomy-for-benign-disease
Hysterectomies are better, faster, cheaper, preferred by women, definitive therapeutic interventions, compared to other available alternatives. They even increase sexual function and sexual pleasure. Millions of women are denied necessary hysterectomies, based solely on prejudices, and are repeatedly treated instead with inferior first and second generation endometrial ablation techniques, medical interventions, intrauterine devices, herbal medicine.
http://www.bmj.com/content/328/7442/730.5
http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/0.2
http://www.bmj.com/content/342/bmj.d2202
http://www.bmj.com/content/341/bmj.c3929
http://www.bmj.com/content/344/bmj.e2564
http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/774
http://www.bmj.com/content/327/7418/0.2
http://www.bmj.com/content/330/7506/1482
http://www.bmj.com/content/330/7506/1457
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26070725
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27523922
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18998287
https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/part-1
https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/part-2
https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/scope
https://www.purohitgeneralhospital.com/specimen-image
Vaginal hysterectomy tutorial from Toronto University:
http://pie.med.utoronto.ca/tvasurg/project/vaginal-hysterectomy/