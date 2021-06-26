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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1496 - Michael Caraway - Report on the attack & arrest
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3 views • June 26, 2021
Michael, a disabled man who walks with a cane, was punched by Johnson, who was playing the “knockout game” with friends. Surveillance footage from nearby store helped police identify Johnson. Upon examining his phone, police found videos of Johnson and his friends assaulting multiple victims.
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