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PRAY CALIFORNIA - CHRISTMAS Celebration 2021 - Watch and Celebrate!
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11 views • December 24, 2021
Join us as the PRAY CALIFORNIA leadership team, various county prayer leaders and guests are celebrating an exciting MERRY CHRISTMAS drama in the reading of relevant Gospel parts with beautiful worship songs woven in between. Join us and celebrate the King of Kings and Lord of Lords! Halleluyah!
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