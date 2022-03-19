© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin's Speech- 'Crimean Spring'
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 19, 2022
"Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the concert 'Crimean Spring' to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia in Moscow on Friday.
Putin congratulated Crimeans and underlined that in 2014 Crimean residents successfully exercised their right to self-determination.
The Russian President spoke about the work done to restore and improve various spheres of life on the peninsula and stressed that it was necessary to pull Crimea out of 'that humiliating state in which Crimea and Sevastopol were immersed when they were part of another state'.
The protection of the population of Donbass is the main purpose of the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin underlined.
About 200,000 people attended the concert in Luzhniki both inside and outside the stadium, according to Interior Ministry." - Ruptly News
Putin congratulated Crimeans and underlined that in 2014 Crimean residents successfully exercised their right to self-determination.
The Russian President spoke about the work done to restore and improve various spheres of life on the peninsula and stressed that it was necessary to pull Crimea out of 'that humiliating state in which Crimea and Sevastopol were immersed when they were part of another state'.
The protection of the population of Donbass is the main purpose of the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin underlined.
About 200,000 people attended the concert in Luzhniki both inside and outside the stadium, according to Interior Ministry." - Ruptly News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.