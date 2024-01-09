Firstpost





Tractors Take Over Berlin: German Farmers are Protesting | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Farmers in Germany have come out in their tractors to protest.

They have lined up their farm vehicles in major cities like the capital Berlin. The German farmers are protesting against the government's decision to remove an agricultural diesel subsidy.

The German government is facing an $18 billion budget deficit after an adverse court ruling.

But the farmers say they cannot sustain themselves if the subsidies are removed.

