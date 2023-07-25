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🌟 From Fax to Fame: A Remarkable Journey of Introductions in Barcelona! 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
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10 views • July 25, 2023

🌍 Join us as we delve into an inspiring tale of adventure and success! 🚀

When growth acceleration adviser Scott Cochrane arrived in Barcelona, he couldn't speak a word of Spanish, but that didn't stop him!

He bravely sent out faxes (remember those?) offering his expertise in helping companies expand into the English-speaking world. 📠💼

📈 Through word of mouth and powerful introductions, Scott began to make waves in the business world, landing exciting opportunities one after the other.

🎧 https://bit.ly/3p416Aj

🌊✨ Marketing? Not needed! his passion and skills spoke for themselves! 🗣️

🌐 Want to hear the full story? Click the link in our bio or description and get ready to be inspired! 🎧👆

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy