After September 11, the Zionist Concord America: Since 2001 How did they do it that’s right, the Venus fly trap my friend blackmail the oldest trick in the book Israeli Mossad
Prior to September 11 designed the state of Israel had not conquered America

September 11, 2001 is when Zionism conquered Constitutional America

🇺🇸 how did America fall so quickly the oldest trick in the book the Venus fly trap of course!

And we became Israeli occupied territory because that’s what we are the entire country 


Took over the Congress
Took over the White House
Took over the Pentagon
Took over the CIA
Took over the defense intelligence

They took over everything even the Zion churches American evangelical church


Took over the news media And cable television They took over the whole country!!! 

Since 2001 How did they do it that’s right, the Venus fly trap my friend blackmail the oldest trick in the book Israeli Mossad are the experts in propaganda, faults, flags, and blackmail

