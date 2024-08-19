The Iskander-M OTRK crew destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 at the Dnepr airfield while the bomber was being loaded with cruise missiles.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️The Iskander-M OTRK crew destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 at the Dnepr airfield while the bomber was being loaded with cruise missiles.
As a result of the strike, the enemy aircraft, the air defense weapons – Storm Shadow (SCALP-EG) and the technical personnel preparing for takeoff were destroyed.
Source @Intel Slava Z
