Detected & destroyed UKR UAV control point in the village of Zalinskoe, from where 'Baba Yagas' were operating
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
2
50 views • 1 day ago

UAV operators of the "Molniya-2" unit of the 25th Chemical Defense Regiment of the 5th Army, in cooperation with the 16th Chemical Defense Brigade of the "Vostok" troop grouping, detected and destroyed the enemy's UAV control point in the village of Zalinskoe, from where the "Baba Yagas" were operating.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 8, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out multiple strikes on Krivoy Rog, and there are reports of problems with the supply of electricity, heat, and water in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye. The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy stated that almost all of the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions are completely without power.

▪️ In the Krasnodar Krai, in the Trudobelikovsky settlement of the Krasnoarmeysky district, drone debris fell on a private house, and in the city of Gulkevichi - on a roadway.

▪️ On the Sumy front, assault units of the "North" Group of Forces are advancing with battles in the Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts. The enemy continues to regroup and reinforce its assault and mechanized brigades.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the enemy continues to attack the civilian population. In the village of Gruzskoe, a civilian was killed as a result of the detonation of an enemy drone. On the Grayvoron-Bezymenno road, a UAF drone attacked a car, and a civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in battles near Volchansk, and the enemy is reinforcing its assault battalions for counterattacks. Our units have advanced near Liman, in Volchansky Khutory, and in the Melovoe-Khatnye area.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the situation is difficult. Our units are courageously holding a focal defense in the industrial zone and the northern part of the city. Operators of the "West" Group of Forces' drones are trying to deprive the enemy of logistics by destroying equipment on the approaches to the combat zone.

▪️ North of Krasnoarmeisk (Pokrovsk), counterattacks continue on the Dobropill front, and the enemy's channels are gradually being forced to acknowledge our troops' progress.

▪️ West of the liberated Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region, in the village of Zalynchnoe, the enemy has set up a new defense hub and placed drone operators there. The "East" Group of Forces is attacking the enemy with "Lightning", and the Russian Aerospace Forces - with FABs. For several days in a row, there have been reports of the enemy's counterattacks, which were repelled by the Far Eastern soldiers.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles are taking place in Primorsky. Reports of our troops' progress with battles northeast and east of Stepnogorsk are being received.

▪️ Yesterday morning in the Kherson region, over the Azov Sea and the Sivash Lake, near the village of Chongar, the "Dnieper" Group of Forces disoriented the flight of two aircraft-type drones. One on its way damaged a car bridge. Traffic on the bridge was not restricted.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
