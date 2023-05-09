Gov. Abbott Announces "Texas Tactical Border Force" to Address Expected Illegal Immigrant Surge
In a press conference on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of the "Texas Tactical Border Force" consisting of National Guard members to address the expected illegal immigrant surge coming from President Joe Biden's ending of Title 42.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2mq1e2-gov.-abbott-announces-texas-tactical-border-force-to-address-expected-illeg.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
