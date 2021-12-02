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Christmas Canceled in A Country with 100% Vaccination Gibraltar
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74 views • December 02, 2021
Christmas is canceled in Gibraltar because of COVID outbreaks despite the country having 100% percent of its eligible citizens vaccinated
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