⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (29 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 30th, 43rd, 44th, 60th, 63rd mechanised brigades, and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade near Petropavlovka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Senkovo, Lozovaya, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 480 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles as well as one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 105-mm M101 gun made by the USA. Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and liberated Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 24th, 33rd, 54th, 110th mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Markovo, Stupochki, Stepanovka, Ilyinka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 985 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher.

Three Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Gornyak (Donetsk People's Republic).



Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 24th Mechanised Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, 111th and 119th territorial defence brigades near Dimitrov, Tarasovka, Krasnoye, Selidovo, Novoalekseyevka, Voznesenka, Lysovka, and Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



Thirteen counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 23rd, 100th mechanised brigades, 68th, 152nd jaeger brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, and 35th Marine Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to more than 500 troops, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and liberated Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).



Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Uspenovka, Maksimovka, and Razdolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 troops, eight motor vehicles, one 203-mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 117th Mechanised Brigade, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Kamyshany, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, eight motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Air Force, the UAV Command Centre of the General Staff of the AFU, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 139 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 98 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,783 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,902 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,481 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,927 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,720 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.