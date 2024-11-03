In the beginning, the bible tells us that God rested on the 7th day along with His creation and blessed it for all time. Indeed, even countless generations later, the very structure of time is built around this 7 day model. Yet today there is much deception surrounding the Sabbath, both on the side of those who bring legalism into their beliefs and also on the side of those who say the Sabbath — one of God’s moral commands and a gift for humanity — has been done away with at the cross.





Even more important is why the Sabbath matters in our current generation, a generation that is nearing the end of all things. Today you will learn the truth of why this issue is significant for our day and age and in the series we will unpack all the significant discussion points on this topic to reveal the truth about the Sabbath.





✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction

13:39 - Reason #1: Health

27:41 - Reason #2: End Times

30:17 - The Mark of the Beast

56:11 - Objection: The Word "Charagma"

58:05 - Changing Times & Laws

1:06:23 - Buying & Selling

1:12:55 - The Seal of God & The Sabbath

1:21:46 - Brief History of Sunday Laws

1:25:09 - The Sabbath as the Final Test