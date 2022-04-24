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AFP clown show Canberra April 23
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60 views • April 24, 2022
Again, don't have much footage because my storage got full. Cop in centre of shot with black mask and no hat was the one with the itchy pepper spray trigger finger later on.
https://youtu.be/WmUA-lqfT_M for more footage of this unlawful brutality
https://youtu.be/WmUA-lqfT_M for more footage of this unlawful brutality
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