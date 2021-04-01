© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every Person's DNA Can Be Accessed With 5G
Follow
1
Share
Report
134 views • April 01, 2021
This second part of four parts that will hopefully turn a light on for your mind- Understanding why some people want so many other people dead goes far beyond your logical discernment- What I am laying down about Reptilian DNA and 5G will surface in the years to come and most likely you will not still be around- 5G absorbs 'YOUR' body's H2O & O2 from your body leaving you with COVID-19 alleged symptoms-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.