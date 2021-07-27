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Stew Peters and David Martin - Patented Genocide - Suicide Rate will be Outrageous
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594 views • July 27, 2021
Dr. David Martin and Stew Peters lays out the evidence of patented genocide, discuss outrageous suicide rates that will occur and billions of lives are at stake.
Dr. David Martin has a new online platform for us to join forces to hold these criminals accountable: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
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Dr. David Martin has a new online platform for us to join forces to hold these criminals accountable: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
We're drafting letters, contacting AG's, District Attorneys, Congressional Reps, DOJ, FTC, and many more actions...join us!
Thank You, Mike Adams, for Brighteon and all you do for humanity!
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