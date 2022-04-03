Ricky Gervais' Hilarious Response to Will Smith (fake) Slapping Chris Rock

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public attention to the vastly ignored event.
Ricky Gervais says he would have joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's boyfriend rather than her hair after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for commenting on his wife's appearance.
For the record, its likely hollywood acting. You know, for ratings.