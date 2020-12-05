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Gossip Girls: Kamala Harris + Rachel Maddow Gab About the Fly
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86 views • December 05, 2020
Kamala Harris appears on MSNBC and Rachel Maddow, and gossips with her fake laughter about the fly which landed on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, where she was absolutely crushed in both substance and style, but that doesn't prevent these two insecure women from deflecting reality and trying to score points on monks teenage girls with their gossip.
#kamalaharris #rachelmaddow #debatefly
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
#kamalaharris #rachelmaddow #debatefly
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
progressivespoliticsmike pencemsnbcrachel maddowkamala harrisprogressivismus politicsleftismcatfightvp debatefake kamalaphony kamalafake laughmike pence and the flygossip girlskamala harris gossipkamala harris for vice presidentkamala harris for presidentcatty womenkamala harris fake laughmean girls
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