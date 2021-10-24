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Tiffany Dover, Last Video I Will Do On The Subject (For Smooth Brains)
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601 views • October 24, 2021
I wanted to demonstrate to you, just exactly what it is we are dealing with it. A total lack of critical and analytical thinking abilities. How did the "truth community" become this subverted? It's saturated with filth, ignorance, apathy and cognitive dissonance among many other things. I mean my God, can people even think anymore???? Is there anything left to salvage?
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jCNa36nNYFQL/
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Tiffany-Dover,-Definitive-Video-With-Answers-(Please-Share!):9
https://www.tiktok.com/@oliveglasgow/video/7020356575651056901?checksum=84ad45ce3f7640f440abd69adda53c100eeaa2e7056410d9a9b7a58ce0a0d903&;language=en&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAonuLZNGolU-Z7UnP9eSQMzTuJ_Jg9heoTBgx2BRsICDlUpMpn9nG0iQaCTl-wzyy&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=7020356575651056901&share_link_id=A0628110-DB5C-49E4-B5F1-C979C88D90B3&tt_from=copy&_r=1
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TzvBxUYz0xe7v-6tje_cjw4BYUcZmLFV/view
https://imgur.com/c0wXVaX
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jCNa36nNYFQL/
https://odysee.com/@ChadChaddington:d/Tiffany-Dover,-Definitive-Video-With-Answers-(Please-Share!):9
https://www.tiktok.com/@oliveglasgow/video/7020356575651056901?checksum=84ad45ce3f7640f440abd69adda53c100eeaa2e7056410d9a9b7a58ce0a0d903&;language=en&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAonuLZNGolU-Z7UnP9eSQMzTuJ_Jg9heoTBgx2BRsICDlUpMpn9nG0iQaCTl-wzyy&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=7020356575651056901&share_link_id=A0628110-DB5C-49E4-B5F1-C979C88D90B3&tt_from=copy&_r=1
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TzvBxUYz0xe7v-6tje_cjw4BYUcZmLFV/view
https://imgur.com/c0wXVaX
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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