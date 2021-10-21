© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Weekly Sip #1
Follow
1
Share
Report
1 view • October 21, 2021
Maybe a weekly schedule will help me stay on top of releases! Alongside other videos and streams, which are NOT going away, I'm going to release an off-the-cuff SJWeekly vid, once every sunday. I'm going to aim between 10 and 20 minutes in length - nice, bite-sized morsels of content to keep this place active while I'm researching the larger projects.
If you have any articles or videos or other nonsense that you want me to add to the pile, tweet them at me, or message me on discord!
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Fortune Magazine Youtube: Starbucks Is Closing 150 US Stores - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-Zyv...
Newsweek: White people should stop panicking about losing their land in South Africa - https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/9...
International Business Times: 'When Genocide Is Permissible' Article Taken Down By The Times Of Israel - http://www.ibtimes.com/when-genocide-...
If you have any articles or videos or other nonsense that you want me to add to the pile, tweet them at me, or message me on discord!
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Fortune Magazine Youtube: Starbucks Is Closing 150 US Stores - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-Zyv...
Newsweek: White people should stop panicking about losing their land in South Africa - https://twitter.com/Newsweek/status/9...
International Business Times: 'When Genocide Is Permissible' Article Taken Down By The Times Of Israel - http://www.ibtimes.com/when-genocide-...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.