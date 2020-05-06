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Survivors Ch. #9 – The Countdown Begins (The Big Bang!) - Apocalyptic Movie
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13 views • May 06, 2020
Chapter 9 is the first chapter of Book 2 of Survivors. Rayford has gained invaluable experience after several months of working with the Jesans in England, which has placed him in a leadership position within the tiny community. World events take a new turn, with plans being made to rebuild the Jewish temple in Jerusalem, and six individuals from different Christian denominations are looking to Rayford for answers. But when they all come together at the flat in London, they quickly learn that those answers are much more different (and uncomfortable) than they expected. Click here http://goo.gl/NNQQZF to read more on the topic being presented in this chapter. Click here to watch the author's comments on this chapter https://youtu.be/6FUfpMFykJU
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel
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