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Olympics Ceremony: Xfinity denies us! Boss Baby 2 - "Bread Baking" BB22 "Best By" BB22 of 02/02/22
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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31 views • July 29, 2021
Aaron recorded the Olympics Opening Ceremony on the Xfinity DVR. We never had this happen before, but we are still not able to view it. The DVR system continues to work as usual, except we are denied that one single recording every time we try to access it. After our initial discussion of the situation, he sent me a few screenshots to log his experience, after which he was met with a fitting response. "It doesn't get any sketchier than this." Indeed.

After we recorded our previous video on Daniel 5, Aaron was doing some "Bread Baking" BB22. On the bag of flour he was using he noticed the "Best By" BB22 date - of 02/02/22. The 22 is still trending!

We decode the 22-rich symbolism of the pedo-sodomite sequel, Boss Baby 2, a time weapon ritual. Watch our full HD videos on the Great Pyramid as a time weapon:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GreatPyramid_1.mp4
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GreatPyramid_2.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

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truthreligiontokyoceremony22openingolympics
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