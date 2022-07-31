Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate POW camp bombing.





Moscow earlier blamed Ukraine for the strike, saying US-made HIMARS rocket launchers were used to carry it out

Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate POW camp bombing





The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had officially invited independent experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the shelling of a detention center in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Friday bombing killed 50 prisoners, with dozens more wounded.





https://www.rt.com/russia/559920-russia-pow-un-red-cross-ukraine/