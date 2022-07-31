© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate POW camp bombing.
Moscow earlier blamed Ukraine for the strike, saying US-made HIMARS rocket launchers were used to carry it out
Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate POW camp bombing
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had officially invited independent experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the shelling of a detention center in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Friday bombing killed 50 prisoners, with dozens more wounded.
https://www.rt.com/russia/559920-russia-pow-un-red-cross-ukraine/