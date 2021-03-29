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Systematic Psycho Linguistic Mass Manipulation
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50 views • March 29, 2021
This video, featuring Katie Hopkins, touches on how trusting people are being misled by sneaky Psycho Linguistic trickery to feel undue pressure to take part in a dangerously experimental vaccine program. One that is totally unnecessary because it's based on the Covid PCR test fraud. This is an edit of "Katie Hopkins: Why you are feeling pressured into having the vaccine."
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