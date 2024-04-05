David Sacks | Joe Biden instructed his Justice Department to prosecute Trump.

David Sacks on the rise of Donald Trump's Truth Social Stock $DJT: "I think this is all part of the ongoing backlash to lawfare. Joe Biden instructed his Justice Department to prosecute Trump.





In my view, it's utterly unprecedented in American history for one president to try and prosecute, imprison, and bankrupt his main opponent in the election. And there are millions of Americans who are absolutely disgusted by this.





I think it's a new low in American politics. This is a protest vote. I don't know whether they are going to make money or lose money. Like I said, I don't think you can justify the valuation based on fundamentals, but you can justify it based on payback."









