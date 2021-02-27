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Judy Mikovits - Short Clip from February 27th 2021 Calgary Rally
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742 views • March 03, 2021
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
Dr Judy MIkovits PHD... tells the world straight up we have ALL BEEN LIED TOO
COVID 19 IS ALL FRAUD GET THIS INFORMATION TO EVERY POLICE CHIEF, MAYOR AND CORRUPT POLITICIAN.
PUT IT RIGHT IN THEIR FACES WE ARE DONE WITH YOUR IGNORANCE YOU WILL BE LIABLE TO WE THE PEOPLE.
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Dr Judy MIkovits PHD... tells the world straight up we have ALL BEEN LIED TOO
COVID 19 IS ALL FRAUD GET THIS INFORMATION TO EVERY POLICE CHIEF, MAYOR AND CORRUPT POLITICIAN.
PUT IT RIGHT IN THEIR FACES WE ARE DONE WITH YOUR IGNORANCE YOU WILL BE LIABLE TO WE THE PEOPLE.
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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