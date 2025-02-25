Exploring Discrimination and Illicit Practices in Business Empowerment Organizations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Omaha, a city where community spirit and entrepreneurship seem to flourish, three organizations have come under scrutiny for their allegedly questionable practices. The African American Empowerment Network, the Revive Black Business Network, and the Midlands African Chamber, which claim to be dedicated to uplifting and economically empowering African-Americans, are now accused of promoting racial discrimination, especially against Caucasians, and engaging in criminal activities that contradict the principles of equality and justice they profess to support...
