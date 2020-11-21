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WHY ARE YOU LEAVING YOUR CITIES OVER U.S. ARMY MANUFACTURED COVID-19 ? BETTER TO REMOVE YOUR MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL, & COUNTY BOARD BY FORCE
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112 views • November 21, 2020
[ Is it Time to Leave the Country? Interview with Robert Kiyosaki -
Nomad Capitalist 206K subscribers ]
THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION IS THERE TO PROTECT YOUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS.
THE RIGHT TO WALK AROUND WITHOUT A MASK; IN YOUR CITY UNMOLESTED BY POLICE OVER EDICTS OF THE TYRANNICAL MAYOR, COUNTY BOARD, UN-ELECTED HEALTH OFFICIAL, AND A CITY COUNCIL.
PATRIOTS SHOULD NOT BE LEAVING THEIR BELOVED CITIES, THEY SHOULD BE TAKING OUT WITH FORCE THE MAYOR; THE GOVERNOR; THE LESS THAN 75 CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS; AND LESS THAN 50 COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS.
IF THE POLICE STATION IS ARRESTING CITIZENS OVER MASK EDICTS AND INFRINGING ON YOUR INCOME IN RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS BY ARRESTING CITIZENS, ISSUING FINES, OR IMPRISONING BUSINESS OWNERS.
IT REALLY WOULD BE BETTER TO BURN DOWN THE POLICE STATION AND TELL THEM THEY ARE FIRED. OR YOU COULD ARREST THE POLICE FOR VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS THERE FOR YOU TO OVERTHROW YOUR GOVERNMENT - IT COULD BE JUST THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT. YOU TELL YOUR MAYOR, COUNTY BOARD, AND CITY COUNCIL AND HEALTH OFFICIAL THAT IF THEY DO NOT ABIDE BY THE U.S. CONSTITUTION - THE PEOPLE WILL REMOVE THEM PERMANENTLY IN 1 DAY.
WHY SHOULD YOU LEAVE YOUR CITY. THESE TYRANTS ARE BEING PAID BY COUNTERFEIT MONEY TO IMPLEMENT UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICTS.
IT IS TIME TO GO TO WAR PATRIOTS AND REMOVE THESE TYRANTS AND ELIMINATE THAT COUNTY GOVERNMENT AND CITY GOVERNMENT.
DO THIS FOR YOUR CHILDREN - SO THEY CAN RETURN TO THEIR NORMAL SCHOOL LIVES
YOUR CHILDREN ARE COUNTING ON YOU TO ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT OF YOUR STATE, ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT OF YOUR COUNTY AND CITY BY FORCE
THE GOVERNMENT THAT ISSUES EDICTS ABOUT WEARING A MASK, NOT LETTING YOU RUN YOUR BUSINESS, TELLING YOU TO STAY HOME LIKE A CHILD IS AN ENEMY
AND IT IS TIME FOR YOU TO RISE UP AND KILL THIS LOCAL GOVERNMENT.
IF THE POLICE WANT TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAWS - TAKE DOWN THE POLICE STATION AND IMPOUND THEIR VEHICLES - TELL THEM THEY ARE FIRED.
THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS NOT THERE FOR JUST HUNTING AND SELF PROTECTION - IT IS THERE TO PROTECT THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION AND OUR WAY OF LIFE; IF YOUR GOVERNMENT HAS YOU READY TO LEAVE YOUR CITY OVER A U.S. ARMY ( NOT CHINA ) AND CCP CIA ENGINEERED; AND MANUFACTURED COVID-19 PRODUCED FROM THE U.S. ARMY Ft DETRICK COVID 1 AND SARS COVID-2; OVERSEEN BY THE AMERICAN JOSEPH MENGELES ( AND STILL ALIVE ) ANTHONY FAUCI AND BILL GATES; PRODUCED IN THE 212 BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LABS IN THE UNITED STATES. CHINA HAS 1 BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LAB THAT WAS CONSTRUCTED BY THE U.S. ARMY AND IS KNOWN AS.............. CHINA s Ft DETRICK.
GIVE THESE CITY OFFICIALS 3 DAYS TO RESIGN AND WALK AWAY. IF THEY DON'T ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT AND TELL THE POLICE CHIEF YOU CAN STAY OR LEAVE; BUT YOU WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH THIS REVOLUTION OR CIVIL WAR AND ABOLISHING THIS GOVERNMENT. TELL THEM THEY WILL LOSE IN THE SHORT RUN AND LONG RUN. PATRIOTS OF THE CITIES ARE GOING TO TAKE OUT THE MAYOR, THE CITY COUNCIL, COUNTY BOARD AND THE SCHOOL BOARD. ALL EDICTS WILL BE ABOLISHED. AND IT IS TIME TO EVICT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES THAT HARM U.S. CITIZENS FROM THE STATE.
ARMY BASES AND BSL BIOWEAPONS LABS EVICTED
VACCINE COURT - EVICTED
NIH - EVICTED
NIAID - EVICTED
CCP FBI - EVICTED
CCP NSA - EVICTED
CCP DOJ - DOUBLE STANDARD CRIMINALS - EVICTED
BRITISH IRS - EVICTED
FOREIGN FEDERAL COUNTERFEITING RESERVE - EVICTED
BILL GATES CDC - EVICTED
FDA - EVICTED
TAKE THEM OUT IN CIVIL WAR OR A REVOLUTION. WE'LL SEE HOW LONG THEY WANT TO REMAIN TYRANTS OR ENFORCING UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICTS.
===================
SUPPORT THE NOMAD CAPITALIST
People have been leaving big cities for safer areas, but is it time they leave the US? Watch this interview as Andrew discusses going where you're treated best, getting a second passport, and more with Robert and Kim Kiyosaki from The Rich Dad Radio Show.
https://www.youtube.com/user/RDdotcom
Andrew Henderson and the Nomad Capitalist team are the world's most sought-after experts on legal offshore tax strategies, investment immigration, and global citizenship. We work exclusively with seven- and eight-figure entrepreneurs and investors who want to "go where they're treated best".
Work with Andrew: https://nomadcapitalist.com/apply/
Andrew has started offshore companies, opened dozens of offshore bank accounts, obtained multiple second passports, and purchased real estate on four continents. He has spent the last 12 years studying and personally implementing the Nomad Capitalist lifestyle.
Our growing team of researchers, strategies, and implementer add to our ever-growing knowledge base of the best options available. In addition, we've spent years studying the behavior of hundreds of clients in order to help people get the results they want faster and with less effort.
About Andrew: https://nomadcapitalist.com/about/
Our Website: http://www.nomadcapitalist.com
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
Buy Andrew's Book: https://amzn.to/2QKQqR0
Nomad Capitalist 206K subscribers ]
THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION IS THERE TO PROTECT YOUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS.
THE RIGHT TO WALK AROUND WITHOUT A MASK; IN YOUR CITY UNMOLESTED BY POLICE OVER EDICTS OF THE TYRANNICAL MAYOR, COUNTY BOARD, UN-ELECTED HEALTH OFFICIAL, AND A CITY COUNCIL.
PATRIOTS SHOULD NOT BE LEAVING THEIR BELOVED CITIES, THEY SHOULD BE TAKING OUT WITH FORCE THE MAYOR; THE GOVERNOR; THE LESS THAN 75 CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS; AND LESS THAN 50 COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS.
IF THE POLICE STATION IS ARRESTING CITIZENS OVER MASK EDICTS AND INFRINGING ON YOUR INCOME IN RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS BY ARRESTING CITIZENS, ISSUING FINES, OR IMPRISONING BUSINESS OWNERS.
IT REALLY WOULD BE BETTER TO BURN DOWN THE POLICE STATION AND TELL THEM THEY ARE FIRED. OR YOU COULD ARREST THE POLICE FOR VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS THERE FOR YOU TO OVERTHROW YOUR GOVERNMENT - IT COULD BE JUST THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT. YOU TELL YOUR MAYOR, COUNTY BOARD, AND CITY COUNCIL AND HEALTH OFFICIAL THAT IF THEY DO NOT ABIDE BY THE U.S. CONSTITUTION - THE PEOPLE WILL REMOVE THEM PERMANENTLY IN 1 DAY.
WHY SHOULD YOU LEAVE YOUR CITY. THESE TYRANTS ARE BEING PAID BY COUNTERFEIT MONEY TO IMPLEMENT UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICTS.
IT IS TIME TO GO TO WAR PATRIOTS AND REMOVE THESE TYRANTS AND ELIMINATE THAT COUNTY GOVERNMENT AND CITY GOVERNMENT.
DO THIS FOR YOUR CHILDREN - SO THEY CAN RETURN TO THEIR NORMAL SCHOOL LIVES
YOUR CHILDREN ARE COUNTING ON YOU TO ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT OF YOUR STATE, ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT OF YOUR COUNTY AND CITY BY FORCE
THE GOVERNMENT THAT ISSUES EDICTS ABOUT WEARING A MASK, NOT LETTING YOU RUN YOUR BUSINESS, TELLING YOU TO STAY HOME LIKE A CHILD IS AN ENEMY
AND IT IS TIME FOR YOU TO RISE UP AND KILL THIS LOCAL GOVERNMENT.
IF THE POLICE WANT TO ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAWS - TAKE DOWN THE POLICE STATION AND IMPOUND THEIR VEHICLES - TELL THEM THEY ARE FIRED.
THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS NOT THERE FOR JUST HUNTING AND SELF PROTECTION - IT IS THERE TO PROTECT THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION AND OUR WAY OF LIFE; IF YOUR GOVERNMENT HAS YOU READY TO LEAVE YOUR CITY OVER A U.S. ARMY ( NOT CHINA ) AND CCP CIA ENGINEERED; AND MANUFACTURED COVID-19 PRODUCED FROM THE U.S. ARMY Ft DETRICK COVID 1 AND SARS COVID-2; OVERSEEN BY THE AMERICAN JOSEPH MENGELES ( AND STILL ALIVE ) ANTHONY FAUCI AND BILL GATES; PRODUCED IN THE 212 BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LABS IN THE UNITED STATES. CHINA HAS 1 BSL4 BIOWEAPONS LAB THAT WAS CONSTRUCTED BY THE U.S. ARMY AND IS KNOWN AS.............. CHINA s Ft DETRICK.
GIVE THESE CITY OFFICIALS 3 DAYS TO RESIGN AND WALK AWAY. IF THEY DON'T ABOLISH THE GOVERNMENT AND TELL THE POLICE CHIEF YOU CAN STAY OR LEAVE; BUT YOU WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH THIS REVOLUTION OR CIVIL WAR AND ABOLISHING THIS GOVERNMENT. TELL THEM THEY WILL LOSE IN THE SHORT RUN AND LONG RUN. PATRIOTS OF THE CITIES ARE GOING TO TAKE OUT THE MAYOR, THE CITY COUNCIL, COUNTY BOARD AND THE SCHOOL BOARD. ALL EDICTS WILL BE ABOLISHED. AND IT IS TIME TO EVICT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES THAT HARM U.S. CITIZENS FROM THE STATE.
ARMY BASES AND BSL BIOWEAPONS LABS EVICTED
VACCINE COURT - EVICTED
NIH - EVICTED
NIAID - EVICTED
CCP FBI - EVICTED
CCP NSA - EVICTED
CCP DOJ - DOUBLE STANDARD CRIMINALS - EVICTED
BRITISH IRS - EVICTED
FOREIGN FEDERAL COUNTERFEITING RESERVE - EVICTED
BILL GATES CDC - EVICTED
FDA - EVICTED
TAKE THEM OUT IN CIVIL WAR OR A REVOLUTION. WE'LL SEE HOW LONG THEY WANT TO REMAIN TYRANTS OR ENFORCING UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICTS.
===================
SUPPORT THE NOMAD CAPITALIST
People have been leaving big cities for safer areas, but is it time they leave the US? Watch this interview as Andrew discusses going where you're treated best, getting a second passport, and more with Robert and Kim Kiyosaki from The Rich Dad Radio Show.
https://www.youtube.com/user/RDdotcom
Andrew Henderson and the Nomad Capitalist team are the world's most sought-after experts on legal offshore tax strategies, investment immigration, and global citizenship. We work exclusively with seven- and eight-figure entrepreneurs and investors who want to "go where they're treated best".
Work with Andrew: https://nomadcapitalist.com/apply/
Andrew has started offshore companies, opened dozens of offshore bank accounts, obtained multiple second passports, and purchased real estate on four continents. He has spent the last 12 years studying and personally implementing the Nomad Capitalist lifestyle.
Our growing team of researchers, strategies, and implementer add to our ever-growing knowledge base of the best options available. In addition, we've spent years studying the behavior of hundreds of clients in order to help people get the results they want faster and with less effort.
About Andrew: https://nomadcapitalist.com/about/
Our Website: http://www.nomadcapitalist.com
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...
Buy Andrew's Book: https://amzn.to/2QKQqR0
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