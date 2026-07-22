Is Your Sleep Killing You? The Hidden Dangers of Sleep Deprivation.

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-Sleep is essential for health, with seven or more nightly hours recommended for most adults.
-Insufficient sleep increases cardiovascular disease, depression, obesity, inflammation, cognitive impairment, and accelerated biological aging risks.
-Quality sleep supports memory, emotional regulation, athletic performance, immune repair, and healthier metabolism daily functioning.
-Consistent sleep schedules, morning light, reduced nighttime light exposure, and adequate magnesium improve sleep naturally.
-Persistent sleep problems warrant healthcare evaluation because underlying disorders may impair long-term physical and mental.
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