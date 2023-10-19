Sheriff Mark Lamb on Hamas Protests, the Border and More! | Joe Pags
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb deals with illegal immigrants every day and gives a startling report on who's in our country and who's continuing to come. We also get into the legality of massive Hamas protests in the streets of the USA and his run for US Senate.
www.sherifflambforsenate.com
