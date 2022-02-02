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Mel K is on Fire. Calling out the Scum Bags. With her Wingman Rob providing additional commentary. Great show
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80 views • February 02, 2022
Mel really does know what is going on. Big time. Probably more than anybody else I have been listening to for the last 2 years. I love that she is a New Yorker. That is huge. And she worked in Hollywood. That is huge. And she is super smart.That is huge. And she worked at Mara Lago . That is huge. Let's Go Brandon !
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