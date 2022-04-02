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#60 – Has Pope Francis defeated the Great Reset and Klaus Schwab?
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31 views • April 02, 2022
In our last video we made the case that the Great Reset is essentially a technocratic communism, and that it makes sense that it would come if the Consecration of Russia was not done. Well, Our Lady said Communism would come if the Consecration was not done, but She also gave a solution – the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart.
If that truly took place, then Pope Francis may have just defeated the Great Reset and Klaus Schwab.
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KENNEDY’S BOOKS HERE: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/spiritual-warfare/diabolic/terror-of-demons-reclaiming-traditional-catholic-masculinity/
AND HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Lockdown-Devil-Kennedy-Hall/dp/0578375109
The Kennedy Report does not function without a committed staff, social media placement, office/studio space, equipment and other required expenses. If you are able to help us to grow and expand our capabilities and effectiveness we would appreciate any one time donation or monthly pledge to The Kennedy Report. Our goal is to build a large show production library, interviews with timely and pertinent guests who will present the facts; no punches pulled, presentations and articles from Holy Priests, daily TV and podcast Broadcasts, informative and detailed articles and an array of comprehensive programming that we want to develop in the future.
Our prayer is that you will keep us in your Prayers, use the Kennedy Report as a tool to save Souls, strengthen and hold on to your Faith and then share it with as many as you can that can also benefit personally and spiritually. Our hope is that God will Bless you and your Family, the Faithful, the Lost and continue to support and guide our work here at The Kennedy Report.
If that truly took place, then Pope Francis may have just defeated the Great Reset and Klaus Schwab.
DONATE HERE https://thekennedyreport.com/?page_id=949
KENNEDY’S BOOKS HERE: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/spiritual-warfare/diabolic/terror-of-demons-reclaiming-traditional-catholic-masculinity/
AND HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Lockdown-Devil-Kennedy-Hall/dp/0578375109
The Kennedy Report does not function without a committed staff, social media placement, office/studio space, equipment and other required expenses. If you are able to help us to grow and expand our capabilities and effectiveness we would appreciate any one time donation or monthly pledge to The Kennedy Report. Our goal is to build a large show production library, interviews with timely and pertinent guests who will present the facts; no punches pulled, presentations and articles from Holy Priests, daily TV and podcast Broadcasts, informative and detailed articles and an array of comprehensive programming that we want to develop in the future.
Our prayer is that you will keep us in your Prayers, use the Kennedy Report as a tool to save Souls, strengthen and hold on to your Faith and then share it with as many as you can that can also benefit personally and spiritually. Our hope is that God will Bless you and your Family, the Faithful, the Lost and continue to support and guide our work here at The Kennedy Report.
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