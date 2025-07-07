Attrition By Inches: Russia’s Multi-Front Push Reshaping The Battlefield

Ukrainian frontlines are pushed by steady but significant advances by Russian forces across multiple directions, with Ukrainian sources acknowledging territorial losses of approximately 170 square kilometers per week. This consistent retreat reflects not just localized setbacks but a broader pattern of systemic pressure, forcing Ukrainian troops to cede ground, deplete reserves, and reorganize under relentless Russian offensives. Notably, Russian sources claim a record territorial gain of 203 square kilometers in the first week of July alone, which is nearly 40% of the total area captured in June.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces have achieved new victories, securing several key positions. Bessalovka was taken after clashes with the Ukrainian 158th Brigade, while Russian assault groups re-entered Varachino, a settlement previously contested in early June. Despite Ukrainian counterattacks near Kondratovka, Andreevka, and other nearby villages, Russian forces repelled all assaults, maintaining their forward momentum.

In the Dnepropetrovsk direction, Russian troops have made incremental but tactically significant progress. Units from the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade took control of the villages of Poddubnoye and Tolstoy, following days of intense fighting. These gains allow Russian forces to exert fire control over Ukrainian positions in Mirnoye while setting conditions for further pushes to the west. The situation remains fluid, with Russian troops now operating across the administrative borders of the DPR. On July 7, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed full control of Dachnoe, their first victory in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Near Kupyansk, Russian forces claim to have taken several villages, including Radkovka and Sobolevka, in what appears to be an encirclement operation aimed at cutting Ukrainian supply lines to the city. Russian capture of these positions represents a serious threat to Ukrainian defenses, setting the stage for a larger offensive on Kupyansk itself.

Near Chasov Yar, Russian troops have reportedly crossed the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal, engaging Ukrainian forces near Markovo. On the Pokrovsk axis, heavy fighting continues, with Russian units pressing along railway lines in an effort to outflank Ukrainian defenses, and envelop the city from the north and west.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces are making incremental progress in Volchansk, clearing several more Ukrainian strongpoints over the past day. On the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces have adopted a defensive posture, though fire exchange continues across the Dnieper.

The cumulative effect of these advances points to a Russian strategy of sustained, multi-axis pressure, gradually eroding Ukrainian defenses while avoiding large-scale, high-risk offensives. With Ukrainian forces struggling to stabilize the front and Russian troops maintaining operational momentum, the coming weeks may prove decisive in shaping the conflict’s trajectory.

