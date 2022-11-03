https://gnews.org/articles/505455

Summary：According to reports on Oct. 28, the crackdown on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) started in the fall of 2019, before the CCP Virus had even broken out. The French Ministry of Health at the time classified HCQ, which was supposed to be an over-the-counter drug, as a prescription drug and stigmatized HCQ as causing genetic damage to human cells. For more than half a century, tens of billions of measurements of hydroxychloroquine have been used by hundreds of millions of people.



