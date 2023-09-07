Trapped Alien Light-Soul: Soul Harvesting, MIlABs, Orion Dracos, and the Reincarnation-Machine

Source: Haujean Contactee "The Lauda Leon Sovereign Ki interview with Haujean Contactee. Psychic warfare within the AI Matrix"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yvq9y4BVPk

Sovereign Ki "Interview with Nate : Haujean Contactee"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIM-H8h-3Hc



Interview with Nathan Ciszek, a Haujean Contactee. In this video Nathan joins psychic healer Lauda Leon from The Sovereign Ki channel to discuss his life as a joint Draco ET military abduction victim, and how he broke free after a lifelong struggle with various shadow government programs with the help of God, lightworkers, and angelic extraterrestrials.

Nathan Ciszek is "Haujean Contactee"

contact: [email protected]

t.me/planetaryconsciousness

website Lauda Leon: www.sovereignki.com

[email protected]





