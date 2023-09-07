Trapped Alien Light-Soul: Soul Harvesting, MIlABs, Orion Dracos, and the Reincarnation-Machine

Source: Haujean Contactee "The Lauda Leon Sovereign Ki interview with Haujean Contactee. Psychic warfare within the AI Matrix"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Yvq9y4BVPk
Sovereign Ki "Interview with Nate : Haujean Contactee"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIM-H8h-3Hc
Interview with Nathan Ciszek, a Haujean Contactee. In this video Nathan joins psychic healer Lauda Leon from The Sovereign Ki channel to discuss his life as a joint Draco ET military abduction victim, and how he broke free after a lifelong struggle with various shadow government programs with the help of God, lightworkers, and angelic extraterrestrials.
Nathan Ciszek is "Haujean Contactee"
contact: [email protected]
t.me/planetaryconsciousness
website Lauda Leon: www.sovereignki.com
[email protected]
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.