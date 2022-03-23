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Crisis 2022 What to Expect and How to Prepare (Lynette Zang 1/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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810 views • March 23, 2022
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I had a deep conversation with Lynette Zang from ITM Trading about how the monetary reset is paralleling food shortages inbound from fertilizer and herbicide shortages globally. How to protect your wealth and thrive during these changing times. This is part one of three.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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