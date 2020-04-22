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Trump Issues Shoot & Destroy Orders*Moscow Warns Nuke War On The Table*They Don't Want You Knowing..
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112 views • April 22, 2020
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http://www.deagel.com/country/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-re-going-to-take-out-7-countries-in-5-years-iraq-syria-lebanon-libya-somalia-sudan-iran/5166
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1252932181447630848
https://twitter.com/IntelTweet/status/1252778297592864769?s=19
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-orders-navy-shoot-down-and-destroy-iranian-gunboats
https://southfront.org/russian-fighter-jets-buzz-us-spy-planes-off-syrian-coast/
https://www.rt.com/news/486575-russia-coronavirus-global-conflict/
https://www.rt.com/usa/486568-iran-us-bully-coronavirus/
https://www.rt.com/news/486518-iran-launches-military-satellite/
https://southfront.org/russia-tests-t-14-armata-battle-tanks-in-syria/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/pompeo-says-multiple-labs-china-not-just-wuhans-must-be-investigated-covid-19-origins
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-state-tv-host-covid-19-came-lab-leak-united-states
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/22/us/politics/coronavirus-china-disinformation.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-52370414
https://apnews.com/d094918c0421b872eac7dc4b16e613c7
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3920747
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1271746/world-war-3-nato-nuclear-warning-soviet-union-cold-war-warsaw-pact-rhine-river-spt
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/email-addresses-and-passwords-who-nih-wuhan-lab-and-gates-foundation-dumped-4chan
https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/1075930/chilling-letter-written-almost-150-years-ago-predicted-both-world-wars-and-a-third-battle-against-islamic-leaders/
http://robscholtemuseum.nl/biblioteca-pleyades-albert-pyke-letter-to-mazzini-the-illuminati-plan-for-world-war-3-august-15-1871/
https://www.spencorp.info/albert-pike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3480720/Letter-written-Confederate-officer-150-years-ago-predicted-two-World-Wars-said-Islamic-leaders-West-just-hoax.html
https://safenetforum.org/t/albert-pikes-three-world-war-letter-1871/22051
https://rasica.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/img_nathan_mayer_rothschild_quote_fullscreen.jpg
http://eurofolkradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Heine-quote-300x168.jpg
https://www.reteccp.org/biblioteca/disponibili/guerraepace/potere/bildeberg/bildeberg11.html
https://firstworldwarhiddenhistory.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/edmund-de-rothschild.jpg
https://www.openbible.info/topics/lucifer_the_fallen_angel
https://catholicexchange.com/where-is-the-name-lucifer-in-the-bible
https://biblehub.com/2_peter/1-19.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/22-16.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/2-28.htm
https://biblehub.com/isaiah/14-12.htm
https://www.northatlanticbooks.com/blog/morning-star-9-things-didnt-know-venus/
https://greekgodsandgoddesses.net/goddesses/venus/
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
http://www.deagel.com/country/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-re-going-to-take-out-7-countries-in-5-years-iraq-syria-lebanon-libya-somalia-sudan-iran/5166
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1252932181447630848
https://twitter.com/IntelTweet/status/1252778297592864769?s=19
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-orders-navy-shoot-down-and-destroy-iranian-gunboats
https://southfront.org/russian-fighter-jets-buzz-us-spy-planes-off-syrian-coast/
https://www.rt.com/news/486575-russia-coronavirus-global-conflict/
https://www.rt.com/usa/486568-iran-us-bully-coronavirus/
https://www.rt.com/news/486518-iran-launches-military-satellite/
https://southfront.org/russia-tests-t-14-armata-battle-tanks-in-syria/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/pompeo-says-multiple-labs-china-not-just-wuhans-must-be-investigated-covid-19-origins
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-state-tv-host-covid-19-came-lab-leak-united-states
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/22/us/politics/coronavirus-china-disinformation.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-europe-52370414
https://apnews.com/d094918c0421b872eac7dc4b16e613c7
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3920747
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1271746/world-war-3-nato-nuclear-warning-soviet-union-cold-war-warsaw-pact-rhine-river-spt
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/email-addresses-and-passwords-who-nih-wuhan-lab-and-gates-foundation-dumped-4chan
https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/1075930/chilling-letter-written-almost-150-years-ago-predicted-both-world-wars-and-a-third-battle-against-islamic-leaders/
http://robscholtemuseum.nl/biblioteca-pleyades-albert-pyke-letter-to-mazzini-the-illuminati-plan-for-world-war-3-august-15-1871/
https://www.spencorp.info/albert-pike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3480720/Letter-written-Confederate-officer-150-years-ago-predicted-two-World-Wars-said-Islamic-leaders-West-just-hoax.html
https://safenetforum.org/t/albert-pikes-three-world-war-letter-1871/22051
https://rasica.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/img_nathan_mayer_rothschild_quote_fullscreen.jpg
http://eurofolkradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Heine-quote-300x168.jpg
https://www.reteccp.org/biblioteca/disponibili/guerraepace/potere/bildeberg/bildeberg11.html
https://firstworldwarhiddenhistory.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/edmund-de-rothschild.jpg
https://www.openbible.info/topics/lucifer_the_fallen_angel
https://catholicexchange.com/where-is-the-name-lucifer-in-the-bible
https://biblehub.com/2_peter/1-19.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/22-16.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/2-28.htm
https://biblehub.com/isaiah/14-12.htm
https://www.northatlanticbooks.com/blog/morning-star-9-things-didnt-know-venus/
https://greekgodsandgoddesses.net/goddesses/venus/
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