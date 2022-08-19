Pastor David Wilkerson (now in Heaven) Warned Of A "Persecution Madness" Directed at true believers in JESUS (YAHUSHUA, Hebrew Translation) Filth in Churches. A True Church Underground (mirrored)

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this is a mirrored video
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A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast:
https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture:
https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html