Your Covenant With Death is Annulled Agents of the Night 11-9-25@9:00 AM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the human agents and witchcraft users who've made covenant with death to try to escape death inside the 3 days of darkness and a word for the 144,000. After, a few words about the 3 days of darkness.
Isaiah 28:17-18
17 Judgment also will I lay to the line, and righteousness to the plummet: and the hail shall sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters shall overflow the hiding place.
18 And your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, then ye shall be trodden down by it.
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the human agents and witchcraft users who've made covenant with death to try to escape death inside the 3 days of darkness and a word for the 144,000. After, a few words about the 3 days of darkness.
Isaiah 28:17-18
17 Judgment also will I lay to the line, and righteousness to the plummet: and the hail shall sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters shall overflow the hiding place.
18 And your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, then ye shall be trodden down by it.
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the human agents and witchcraft users who've made covenant with death to try to escape death inside the 3 days of darkness and a word for the 144,000. After, a few words about the 3 days of darkness.
Isaiah 28:17-18
17 Judgment also will I lay to the line, and righteousness to the plummet: and the hail shall sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters shall overflow the hiding place.
18 And your covenant with death shall be disannulled, and your agreement with hell shall not stand; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, then ye shall be trodden down by it.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
P.O Box 29
Bridgeport, AL. 35740
Donate Links:
GiveSendGo
https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Bitcoin
bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84
Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry
Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)
https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 Main Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
New Beginnings YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel:
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry