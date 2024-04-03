Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
At Least 300 Palestinian Civilians Were Found Dead at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex After Israeli Forces Withdrew This Morning ( April 2nd )
channel image
The Prisoner
9043 Subscribers
Shop now
127 views
Published Yesterday

"Watching terrifying bodies left behind in the vicinity of the compound, most of which were decomposed."

"Many were ran over by tanks, some buried alive, some burned to death, some tortured to death, some died to starvation, as the hospital was besieged for over 2 weeks."

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
genocidegazaal-shifa medical complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket