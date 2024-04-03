At Least 300 Palestinian Civilians Were Found Dead at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex After Israeli Forces Withdrew This Morning ( April 2nd )

"Watching terrifying bodies left behind in the vicinity of the compound, most of which were decomposed."



"Many were ran over by tanks, some buried alive, some burned to death, some tortured to death, some died to starvation, as the hospital was besieged for over 2 weeks."



Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

