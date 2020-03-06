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Brother (1997)
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2 views • March 06, 2020
SPOILERS - I made this in 2014 in the old Windows Movie Maker on my bad laptop from 2008.
Great post-Soviet crime film by Aleksei Balabanov. Songs are Khlop Khlop (Хлоп хлоп) and Mater Bogov (Матерь Богов) by Nautilus Pompilius (Наутилус Помпилиус).
Great post-Soviet crime film by Aleksei Balabanov. Songs are Khlop Khlop (Хлоп хлоп) and Mater Bogov (Матерь Богов) by Nautilus Pompilius (Наутилус Помпилиус).
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